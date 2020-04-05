A Wegmans Coffee Shop employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Tompkins County Health Department has announced, and worked multiple shifts at Wegmans over the past two weeks.
The health department is advising that anyone who "had close contact with any employee of the Wegmans Coffee Shop between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, April 4" get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site in the Ithaca Mall parking lot, self quarantine in your home for 14 days since the last time you shopped at Wegmans Coffee Shop, and continue that quarantine even if you test negative. Also, monitor your health.
People can register for testing at cayugahealth.org or by calling the registration line at (607) 319-5708.
The Wegmans Coffee Shop is currently closed and thorough disinfection of the area has been completed. Wegmans management is in the process of instituting additional measures for employees including, distributing masks, temperature checks, and screening for other symptoms prior to each shift.
“We are working closely with Wegmans management to ensure the safety of all employees and patrons," said Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. "Grocery stores are essential businesses, and it is important that they are able to continue to serve our community. We appreciate the steps Wegmans has taken to date and are implementing moving forward to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons.""
