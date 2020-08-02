The series of Truth and Justice rallies held on Sundays over the last 10 weeks in downtown Ithaca has been a rare example of successful persistence by organizers and attendees, both of whom have faithfully shown up over that time period to call for defunding the Ithaca Police Department, demand racial justice and air grievances with the inequalities seen every day exposing divides over race, class, gender and more.
The latest event, though, showed the strains and friction that has developed over those 10 weeks too, both inside and outside the Unbroken Promise Initiative (UPI), born out of the rallies and led by Jordan Clemons with a focus on bettering life in the city's West End, primarily through a community hub that Clemons said is moving forward with help from local developers and architects. Clemons, who is stepping away from the weekly rallies, argued with attendees from the Bernie Milton Pavilion and rebuked criticism of his leadership of the rallies and UPI over the last several weeks.
There seemed to be change brewing at last week's event, where Clemons declared that he would be stepping down from leading the rallies and announced the departure of the three other people (Kate Leboff, Matt Stupak and Maro Kariya) from UPI that had been helping him organize the rallies. That led to him introducing Yasmin Rashid at Sunday's rally, a fellow Ithacan who Clemons said would be leading the rallies from now on and joining UPI. Rashid, a 35 year old single mother of three, grew up Black and Muslim in Ithaca, then moved away but returned five years ago.
"I'm a domestic violence survivor, I'm a sexual abuse survivor, but I've been able to heal and work through those things," Rashid said. "The only thing thus far in my life that I haven't been able to heal from is being Black. The oppression is everywhere."
Rashid continued, talking about the importance of women to the community and the inherent disadvantages women and mothers face in current-day America, layered on top of the overarching problems Black people face.
"To the women in the community, I just want you to understand that the healing is possible, and to the men in the community, the healing is possible," Rashid said. "It's necessary, we can do it together. I'm here if you need it, I have the tools necessary to get you started. It may not get you to the end of the road, but it's definitely a start."
As the rally went on, there were a few moments of discord, ranging from minor criticism to intense back-and-forths between Clemons, Rashid and audience members. In that sense, it was unlike other rallies, as the agenda typically features Clemons taking the stage, touching on a theme for the week, speaking about his intentions for UPI and reciting a story or two about his life as a Black man in Ithaca for the majority of the rally, maybe having a few other speakers and then leading a march around downtown Ithaca.
Clemons' domination of the stage and microphone was criticized by audience members who felt he should be doing more to elevate other voices besides just his own, specifically other local Black and Brown people. One audience member, a Black woman who introduced herself as Ray, wondered aloud why there hasn't been a larger presence of non-white people at the rallies, which have indeed attracted a heavily white crowd, increasingly so after the initial wave of protests in late May.
"I've been coming to these protests and it breaks my heart," she said. "Where are your Black friends? Where are the people in your life that you're fighting for? The people that are in your life making you be here? Because to them, this is very serious. [...] From the bottom of my heart, you all need to get it together. Start really including people, this is not inclusivity, this is nothing compared to what we can do."
After her comments, which drew strong applause from the gathered attendees, she returned to the crowd. Shortly thereafter, though, she, Clemons and Rashid started a fairly contentious verbal exchange about Clemons' use of the platform and why more Black people haven't been boosted over the first several weeks.
"I did not choose to be pretty much the only person up here," Clemons said, arguing that he's invited people up to speak at many of the rallies. "That was chosen for me. [...] There was never a choice for me."
The answers didn't satisfy Ray, who continued to go back and forth with Clemons, urging him to allow more people the opportunity to speak and to foster a more open space for other voices, as Rashid joined in to defend Clemons as well. Eventually the argument subsided, but after a few more speakers took the stage, local activist and prominent Ithaca Tenants Union figure Genevieve Rand addressed the crowd, adding to the critiques of Clemons. She, like Ray, made the point that people would inherently feel alienated by Clemons' approach and that those concerns weren't being tended to.
"You don't have to say 'Other people can't come up on stage with me,' you don't have to say 'Women can't come up on stage with me,'" Rand said. "But when you stand on stage and you talk for an hour and a half about yourself, and you don't reach out to other people proactively and say 'Please come make your voice heard.' [...] That should have happened, a long time ago. [...] If a group of people who are marginalized don't come to an event, it's probably not because they don't care, they care more than anybody. It's probably because they feel alienated, and there needs to be an examination of why that is, and that involves going and talking to the people that are alienated."
Clemons, perhaps inadvertently reinforcing the critics' points, responded with an extended, over 15 minute speech about the criticism he's received since starting the rallies and the in-fighting that has taken place within his community and inside of UPI.
"I understand that it may seem like I want this," Clemons said, reiterating that he feels like it's necessary for him to speak at the rallies as much as he does, while responding to Rand. He said his upbringing has hardened him against some of the finer points of organizing and had sculpted his brasher style. "This is a whole form of our pain that you may not understand, and that's okay, I hear where you're limited in your understanding. But please don't try to attack me because you may not agree with it, because in attacking me you are stagnating the growth that I am trying to bring to my people as well as the entire world."
The rally ended in a similarly tense, uncomfortable fashion. After a few more speakers, Rashid took the stage again and addressed the earlier argument and acknowledged the strangeness of the situation. She expressed further frustration at what she felt like was an attempt to box out the Black Lives Matter message of the rally with other groups' concerns.
"We didn't choose to be Black, we were born this way, and I understand that other people have things going on and they feel that they were born that way too, and that's fine, there's nothing wrong with that," Rashid said. "But we have a rage in us when we are constantly overshadowed by these other groups because why is the Black initiative, and what we're doing never enough to be the forefront, or be the only thing that's talked about?"
Clemons had said he wouldn't be leading the weekly march around downtown anymore, so he then asked the crowd if anyone wanted to take the lead for the week.
"If anyone has a cause and they want to march, they want to demonstrate, please come up and take the initiative, take the leadership," Clemons said. Nobody immediately came to the front, angering Clemons, who then began to yell into the mic as music started to blare in the background. "I'm out!" he concluded.
Moments later, someone else took the megaphone and led the march through the city. The next Truth and Justice rally is still scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. on the Commons.
