The Town of Ithaca will be cutting a new water tee and valve in the Town's West Hill tank grid. This water grid supplies certain customers in the City of Ithaca.
The project will begin Wednesday, August 31, at 8:30 a.m. and is estimated to be completed by 5:00 p.m. that same day.
Some customers in the Oakwood PRV pressure zone may experience reduced water pressure and flow during the day. Maintaining water service to Cayuga Medical Center is the highest priority so water flow may be interrupted completely for a period until work is complete.
Residents on parts of Oakwood Lane, Brookfield Road, Hector Street, Westwood Knoll, Warren Place, Richard Place, and Sunrise Road may experience low or no water pressure.
