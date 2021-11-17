ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police arrested Devarkis Brooks, 27, from Horseheads and Raheem Daniel, 22, from Elmira for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Police made a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the 300 block of Elmira Road and during the course of this stop they allegedly recovered a loaded .22 caliber pistol. According to police, Brooks was already on parole for the same crime. They were arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to Tompkins County Jail.
Later that night at about 11:30 p.m., Ithaca police responded to a domestic incident in the area of 150 West Village Pl. Kenneth Griffin, 36, from Ithaca was allegedly holding a woman against her will. Police deployed a carbon fiber ladder to assist the victim in exiting through a second story window while another member of the Crisis Negotiation Team negotiated with Griffin. According to police, the situation briefly turned into a barricaded subject situation, but Griffin surrendered shortly thereafter and was taken into custody without incident.
Griffin was charged with burglary in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, assault in the third degree and menacing in the third degree. Police said arraignment was postponed due to medical circumstances.
