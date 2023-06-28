On June 21, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association and the New York State AFL-CIO Social Justice Task Force held a community forum at the Southside Community Center to discuss improving engagement between law enforcement and community members, as well as diversity in the Ithaca Police Department, reimagining public safety, and community policing.
The New York State AFL-CIO created the Social Justice Task Force in August 2020 in the wake of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of law enforcement. The moderator of the forum and AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer, Reverend Terrence L. Melvin, said the task force was created to reconnect the labor movement with social justice movements across the country. It is focused on bringing change to Ithaca to help foster improved relationships between the community and members of Ithaca’s police force.
Melvin said that the task force is a “group that pulls together like-minded people to look for real solutions to the problems that are being identified across the country.” He added that the forum was organized to bring different perspectives together to identify issues in policing that are happening in Ithaca and to “come up with a plan of attack on how to deal with them.”
The forum involved a question and answer process including a panel of community members, Ithaca Police Officers, and a representative from the New York State Police. The panel consisted of Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Reverend Nathan Wright, Community Police Board member Richard Onyejuruwa, President of the Ithaca PBA Tom Condzella, Secretary and LGBTQ+ Liaison at IPD Mary Orsaio, and President of the New York State Police Investigators Association and member of the AFL-CIO Social Justice Task Force Tim Diamond.
According to Melvin, the forum represented the beginning of a process that will involve a series of events that will take place across New York State and the country that will be focused on improving relationships between law enforcement, the labor movement, and the communities they serve.
A common theme among the panelists associated with law enforcement was a desire for relationship-building, trust, and transparency. On several occasions they talked about how the history of policing has negatively impacted marginalized communities.
Condzella said that, “Police Officers have been used to return slaves to their owners, they’ve been used to disrupt protests of other union workers…I think there needs to be some acknowledgement of that. That history is real, and it’s going to take work for us to overcome that history.” He added, “We’re here to listen and be more attentive to our community to break down barriers… [we’re] here to acknowledge some hard truths.”
The panel responded to several questions regarding what they believe are the barriers to positive police-community relations and what steps can be taken to eliminate them, what reimagining public safety in Ithaca looks like and what they see as their role in making it happen, as well as how the community and police can better support eachother.
Diamond said that one of the biggest barriers is “preconceived notions from everyone involved.” He continued saying that those preconceived notions can come from both community members and the police, and that they can only be overcome by increased communication between the police and the communities they serve.
According to Onyejuruwa barriers are oftentimes related to a lack of resources. “Ultimately it comes down to what the resources are and what is possible…It’s hard to accomplish goals when you don’t have the resources you need to accomplish them,” Onyejuruwa said.
Orsaio agreed, saying that a lack of resources can be seen in the staffing shortages the department has been dealing with for years. As a result of these staffing shortages she said that officers are not getting out of their patrol cars and talking to people, and that new officers hired during the pandemic don’t do as much foot patrol.
According to Orsaio, “since we are so low staffed there isn’t as much time for foot patrol and that hurts community relations…A lot of our current officers are missing out on the opportunity to really get to know who they’re serving.”
Condzella said that having personal relationships that lead to communication is the best way to break down barriers. However, he mirrored the previous statement from Orsaio saying that the department has lost a lot of units that engaged in community functions. According to Condzella, IPD was staffed with more than 80 officers in the late 1990’s and now has just 44.
Pastor Wright said that one of the biggest barriers relates to previous negative interactions with law enforcement among community members. Wright explained that he still worries every time a cop comes by because he witnessed a situation where the police pulled over his brother and pointed a gun at him in his own driveway in the 1990’s. According to Wright, barriers partly exist due to current relations but they also come from previous experiences that can’t be changed.
Regarding what reimagining public safety looks like in Ithaca, Pastor Wright referenced one of the 18 recommendations that came out of the initial reimagining working group saying that he views reimagining public safety as the creation of an unarmed force that exists to handle things that don’t need to escalate to a response from armed officers. He added that his role involves doing the best he can to make sure that his congregation is familiar with officers and that community members are involved in the process.
Condzella said that he views reimagining public safety as an opportunity to engage in dialogue with people with differing opinions. The process began with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issuing Executive Order 203, which required every local government in the state to adopt a policing reform plan. Despite having some disagreements with how the process was rolled out, he says that most officers agreed with all the recommendations made by the reimagining working group with the exception of recommendation number one, which was seen by law enforcement as an attempt to abolish the local police department.
The backlash over recommendation number one stemmed from a 2021 Gentlemen’s Quarterly (GQ) article that claimed Ithaca was planning on “abolishing the city’s police department as currently constructed and replacing it with a reimagined city agency.” The article started the reimagining process off on a shaky start, and the city has worked to refine the plan in the years since. The reimagining work plan adopted by the Common Council in April included five recommendations, none of which called for abolishing the police.
Orsaio agreed that the rollout of the process could have been handled better, but said that in her view reimagining public safety is about making sure that citizens from marginalized communities are receiving fair treatment from the police. Orsaio, who is one of the few openly gay members of local law enforcement, referenced the 1969 Stonewall riots saying that “police officers were dragging people out of a nightclub simply because of their sexual orientation, so when the executive order came out I knew where it came from and why it was important.”
According to Orsaio, the plan has a lot of great components and patrol officers are looking for more information about what working under a co-response model with unarmed responders would look like. She added that a common opinion among patrol officers is “if we can receive some help, let’s move forward.”
Pastor Wright responded saying that “if there’s so much agreement about the majority of [the plan] then figuring out how to push forward would make the most sense.”
Orsaio said that one way the department is working on moving forward is by “getting officers involved in divergence” through the Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion Program (LEAD) which “diverts what would be arrests to outreach workers.” According to Orsaio, these are programs that with more resources and more community involvement, we can really get the ball rolling.”
While working with programs like LEAD represent a step in the right direction, it still involves an initial response from armed officers. In order for unarmed responders to be dispatched independently, similar to the CAHOOTS Program in Eugene Oregon, Orsaio said that there would need to be an entire system change from the 911 Call Center.
According to Orsaio, under the current structure the system is set up to dispatch armed officers to all 911 calls because there is not a classification system that dispatchers can be trained to follow to help them decide whether a call requires an armed or unarmed response. “The Sheriff’s Department is working on a co-response model which is going to classify different calls…but IPD does not have that yet due to our staffing resources,” Orsaio said.
There is currently no plan to develop a system where unarmed responders are dispatched independently of armed police. Even under the co-response model being developed by the county unarmed responders and the police would respond to calls together.
