ITHACA, NY -- The city of Ithaca has lifted the Level 1: Limited Water Use Advisory originally issued on Sept. 22. Rainfall over the past few weeks increased the flow in Six Mile Creek, the city’s water source, to near average levels for this time of year. City staff will continue to closely monitor water levels to determine whether future restrictions may be needed.

