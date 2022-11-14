PROJECT NAME: Meadow Street Water Main Repair
PROJECT LOCATION: Intersection of North Meadow & West Buffalo Streets
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Repair leaking water main
PROJECT START DATE & TIME: 7:00 AM Tuesday November 15th
SCHEDULED COMPLETION DATE: 3:30 PM Tuesday November 15th
INTERRUPTIONS TO WATER SERVICE: The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience a temporary water service interruption. Individual households will be notified in person on the morning of the 15th.
LOCAL IMPACTS: The two center lanes of North Meadow Street (north bound NYS RT 13) will be closed beginning at the intersection of West Seneca Street and ending 150-Feet north of the intersection of West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays along Meadow Street (north bound NYS RT 13) from the intersection of Elmira Road north to the intersection of West Court Street.
The left lane of N Meadow Street will be available for north-bound traffic and traffic turning left (west) onto West Buffalo Street. The right lane will be available for traffic turning right (east) onto West Buffalo Street.
Westbound West Buffalo Street will be closed between North Meadow and Washington Streets, except for business access (the Milkstand restaurant). Eastbound traffic on West Buffalo Street will be able to cross Meadow Street, and light vehicles may turn left from eastbound West Buffalo Street onto Meadow Street. Tractor trailers will not be able to cross Meadow Street eastbound on West Buffalo Street and will not be able to turn left onto Meadow from West Buffalo Street.
RECOMMENDED DETOURS: For west bound traffic on West Buffalo Street planning to turn right (north) onto North Meadow Street it is recommended to turn right (north) onto either N. Cayuga, N. Albany, or N. Plain Streets., go 1-block north, then turn left (west) on West Court Street, and take West Court Street all the way to North Meadow Street.
For east bound tractor trailer traffic on West Buffalo Street planning to turn left (north) onto North Meadow Street, it is recommended to take Fulton Street south, turn left onto W Green Street (east) and turn left onto North Meadow Street.
For additional information contact: Nick Thomas, James Lauper, or Ethan Bodnaruk DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
