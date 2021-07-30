ITHACA, NY -- The West State Street corridor was closed from Meadow Street to Cayuga Street on the night of July 29 after multiple reports of gunshots were called in. Ithaca Police Department responded to calls at 10:37 p.m. and initially closed West State Street from Fulton to Cayuga.
According to police, it appears that two vehicles were involved in an altercation, a dark colored van and a light colored sedan. They traveled north on Meadow Street, west on Buffalo Street, south on Fulton Street and then east on State Street.
At the intersection of West State Street and Geneva Street, officers located a vehicle that had obvious damage and a victim that suffered gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. According to police, it does not appear at this time that the victim was involved in any way.
This investigation is ongoing at this time. Police asks that anyone with information or video to contact IPD using any of the below methods.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.