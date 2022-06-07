ITHACA, NY -- A person was stabbed on the 300 block of W State Street in Ithaca on Monday morning, police said. Shortly before 9 a.m. on June 6 police responded to the scene and located a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a trauma center for treatment and is currently in stable condition. No further information is being released at this time, but Ithaca police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.