ITHACA, NY -- A water service installation project at the 300 block of W. State Street will reduce traffic down to one lane between Plain Street and Albany Street. Traffic will be directed around the work zone by flaggers, and several parking spaces will be unavailable to allow room for construction equipment.
The project will begin Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m., and is scheduled to end the next day at 3:30 p.m. Interruptions to water service are not anticipated.
For additional information contact: Don Corwin, Scott Gibson, or Matt Sledjeski, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
