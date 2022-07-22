On Thursday at 12:05 AM Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 600 block of West Court Street for a reported burglary in progress of an occupied residence. While enroute Officers learned that the victim had detained the suspect in the driveway of their home.
Once on scene, officers were able to take the suspect into custody. The victim reported that he’d found his bathroom door locked, and when he went to open it, he was confronted by the suspect. Neither the victim nor suspect were injured during the brief physical encounter.
Officers arrested, Timothy L. Shay 37 years old from Ithaca, for Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Shay was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Wallace and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000 cash/ $10.000 Credit Bail.
