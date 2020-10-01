ITHACA -- With fall officially underway, Americans have two things on their minds —pumpkin spice and the upcoming election. Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching and Elizabeth Cree, one of the Tompkins County Board of Elections commissioners, urges residents not to wait to do anything.
“If you have to check your registration, do that now,” she said. “If you want an absentee ballot or think you might want one, just go ahead and apply and you can always change your mind.”
With the world in the throes of a pandemic, Cree said absentee applications are double their normal amount.
“We usually have between 4,000 and 5,000 by election day, but we’ve already processed 10,000 applications so far this year,” she said.
If you’d rather vote in person, election day is Nov. 3 and polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Cree is expecting smaller than usual crowds on the day of, due to the rise of absentee requests and the nine days of early voting. However, if you do decide to go in on Nov. 3, Cree wants to assure voters that polling staff has already been trained on additional safety procedures to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“We have PPE practices and have outlined and trained our staff to make sure it’s safe to go on election day,” she said.
The Board of Elections has processed about 3,600 voter registrations since the first of the year, which Cree estimates is about on par for a presidential election year. Below is a breakdown of important deadlines coming up.
Registration by mail: Applications must be postmarked no later than Oct.9, and received by the local Board of Elections by Oct. 14.
In-person registration: Register at the Board of Elections at 128 E. Buffalo St. in Ithaca on any business day up until Oct. 9. If you are honorably discharged from the military or you become a naturalized citizen after Oct. 9, you have until Oct. 24 to register at the Board of Elections.
Change of address: All change of address forms must be received by Oct. 14.
Absentee ballots: A bill from the governor authorizes voters to take advantage of absentee voting due to COVID-19; choose “temporary illness” as the reason on the form. The last day to apply online, by email or fax, or to postmark your application for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27, though the sooner the better, as the U.S. Postal Service cannot guarantee timely delivery of ballots applied for less than 15 days before the election. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2.
Early voting: Early voting in New York is Oct. 24–Nov.1. You can vote early in Tompkins County at two locations: the Town of Ithaca Town Hall at 215 N. Tioga St., or at Ithaca Airport Crash Fire Rescue at 72 Brown Rd. For early voting times, visit tompkinscountyny.gov/boe/EarlyVoting.
Election day: Election day is Nov. 3, and is the last day to postmark your ballots or deliver them in-person.
Helpful links: Check your registration status at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. To find your polling site, click here.
