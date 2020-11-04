ITHACA, NY -- Congressman Tom Reed has won his re-election bid against challenger Tracy Mitrano, capturing 63% of the vote.
As of 2:45 a.m., the other contested races still had not been called, though Anna Kelles had a sizeable lead in the with 70% of Tompkins County votes and 65% of the overall votes, against Matthew McIntyre's 29% of Tompkins County votes and 34% of overall.
Additionally, Senate candidates Leslie Danks Burke had the majority of votes in Tompkins County, but Sen. Tom O'Mara has the lead overall, with 58% of the total votes.
Absentee ballots will not begin to be counted until Nov. 10 and the Board of Elections anticipates it will take about four days to count the 11,000 votes.
As of Nov. 4, the results in Tompkins County are as follows:
Presidential election
Precincts reporting: 61/63 - 96.83%
Ballots: 31,072
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D): 21,643 votes, 69.89%
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (R): 8,522 votes, 27.52%
Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker (Green): 249 votes, .8%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian): 344 votes, 1.11%
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independent): 93 votes, .3%
Write-in: 115 votes, .37%
State Senate District 58
Precincts reporting: 34/36, 94.44%
Ballots: 16,167
Leslie Danks Burke (D): 12,306 votes, 78.84%
Tom O'Mara (R): 3,297 votes, 21.12%
Write-in: 5 votes, .03%
U.S. Representative District 23
Precincts reporting: 61/63, 96.83%
Ballots: 31,072
Tracy Mitrano (D): 21,047 votes, 69.41%
Tom Reed (R): 8,883 votes, 29.29%
Andrew Kolstee (Libertarian): 356 votes, 1.17%
NYS Assembly District 125:
Precincts reporting: 61/63, 96.83%
Ballots: 31,072
Anna Kelles (D): 20,839 votes, 70.73%
Matthew McIntyre (R): 8,589 votes, 29.15%
Write-in: 35 votes, .12%
State Supreme Court Justice, District 6 (uncontested)
Precincts reporting: 61/63, 96.83%
Ballots: 31,072
Elizabeth Garry (D): 21,236 votes
Brian Burns (R): 9,208 votes
State Senate District 51
Precincts reporting: 20/20
Ballots: 10,674
Jim Barber (D): 5,925 votes, 58.27%
Peter Oberacker (R): 4,243 votes, 41.72%
State Senate District 54
Precincts reporting: 7/7
Ballots: 4,231
Shauna O'Toole (D): 2,365 votes, 58.6%
Pamela Helming (R): 1,670 votes, 41.83%
County Court Judge (uncontested)
Precincts reporting: 61/63
Ballots: 31,072
John Rowley (D): 22,481, 99.83%
Write in: 156 votes, .69%
District attorney (uncontested)
Precincts reporting: 61/63, 96.83%
Ballots: 31,072
Matthew Van Houten (D): 22,374, 98.97%
Write-in: 233, 1.03%
City Court Judge (City of Ithaca)
Precincts reporting: 12/14
Ballots: 5,912
Seth Peacock (D): 4,361, 80.8%
Dan Johnson (Working): 1,026, 19.01%
Write-in: 10, .19%
Town Justice (Town of Ithaca, uncontested)
Precincts reporting: 12/12
Ballots: 5,351
David Klein (D): 4,274 votes, 99.53%
Write-in: 20 votes, .47%
Supervisor (Ulysses, uncontested)
Ballots: 2,429
Nancy Zahler (D): 1,747 votes, 99.2%
Write-in: 14, .8%
Town Councilperson (Ulysses, uncontested)
Precincts reporting: 4/4
Ballots: 2,429
Mary Bouchard (D): 1,761 votes, 99.6%
Write-in: 7, .4%
Town Justices (Ulysses, uncontested)
Precincts reporting: 4/4
Ballots: 2,429
Thomas Schlee (D): 1,771, 99.77%
Write-in: 4, .23%
Proposal #1 (Enfield)
Precincts reporting: 3/3
Ballots: 1,380
Yes: 203 votes, 15.62%
No: 1,097 votes, 84.38%
Proposal #2 (Enfield)
Precincts reporting: 3/3
Ballots: 1,380
Yes: 210 votes, 16.22%
No: 1,085 votes, 83.78%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.