Viva Taqueria has called the northeast corner of State and Aurora Street in Downtown Ithaca home for 28 years. They have recently announced that they will be moving their culinary talents across the street, into the space that was formerly occupied by Pasta Vitto and Madeline’s.
Viva will continue operating in its current location until later this spring and will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. To 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
What is now one of the most popular eateries on Downtown Ithaca’s “resturant row” started as a small burrito shop on the corner when Viva first opened it’s doors to the public in July of 1995. The establishment has grown with Downtown ever since.
In a press release announcing the move, owner Ursula Kurman Browning said “The past three years have been turbulent for restaurants and the people that work in them. The resturant industry has evolved and Viva must also.”
Browning continued saying, “We will miss the sunny side of the street. Moving allows us to have room to grow. We are excited for the future in our new location so we can continue to serve fresh healthy Mexican food and margaritas in Downtown Ithaca.”
