The annual Racker Rivals Big Red game, though virtual this year, still managed to successfully raise $157,200, making it the highest-grossing game ever.
The hockey game that acts as Racker’s largest fundraising event of the year, moved to an entirely virtual format this year in the light of the current pandemic. The game was held on July 15.
2020 marks the sixth year of Racker Rivals Big Red, which has raised a grand total of $719,500 since its inception. This year, the game consisted of four weeks of spirited virtual fundraising between Team Racker, coached by Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company, and Team Cornell, coached by Cornell Big Red men’s hockey coach Mike Schafer. Pledging ran from June 15 through July 15, and was neck and neck right up until the end. The trophy this year goes to Team Big Red, with a total raised of $49,481, though Team Racker put up a good fight.
"Racker is humbled by the outpouring of support at a time where many local nonprofits are feeling the strain of the pandemic," a news release said. "We are in awe of the generosity of so many in our community that dedicated their time and money to make this event successful, particularly our Cornell Hockey family that makes this event possible. The funds raised by Racker Rivals Big Red supports the critical programs and services Racker provides every day for people with disabilities in our community. Thank you to everyone that made this event possible."
