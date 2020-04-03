In an effort to raise money for the Mutual Aid Tompkins group, which has become the fielding spot for people with immediate needs requesting help, money or food from their fellow community members, Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer is holding an hour-long DJ set today at 5 p.m.
Leifer will be performing under the name Stepwriterun.
Mutual Aid Tompkins has become arguably the most notable online community during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the money made during the DJ set will also go towards helping its mission.
"All proceeds go towards helping your neighbors in this time of need," the event's page says. Donations can be made at the organization's GoFundMe page.
The event is being held at Stepwriterun's Soundcloud page (Link Here).
Leifer is also running for New York State's 125th Assembly District seat.
