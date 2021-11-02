ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W State Street and N Fulton Street. A vehicle parked in that area was reported to have been shot, but no injuries were reported. According to police the shooting does not appear to be random, but a targeted attack between two people who know each other.
Anyone with any information on this shooting can contact Ithaca Police Department through any of the following ways:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
