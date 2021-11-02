crime scene

ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W State Street and N Fulton Street. A vehicle parked in that area was reported to have been shot, but no injuries were reported. According to police the shooting does not appear to be random, but a targeted attack between two people who know each other.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can contact Ithaca Police Department through any of the following ways:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you