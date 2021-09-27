ITHACA, NY -- A vehicle was hit by gunfire on Sept. 24 in the 500 block of W Buffalo Street. Police responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area for the second time that night. The first reports came shortly after 8 p.m. and the second reports came just before 11 p.m.
When officers responded the first time they located several witnesses who described an argument between multiple people followed by several gunshots. Officers located shell casings on scene. When officers responded the second time, they located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and other evidence of a shooting, including shell casings from a handgun. No victims were reported.
Any witnesses who have not already spoken with Police are asked to contact IPD by one of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
