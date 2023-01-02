The Varna Volunteer Fire Company would like to start the new year by recognizing and congratulating its newly elected officers, highlighting the fire company’s connection to Cornell University, reflecting on how much the department grew in membership and competency in 2022 and looking forward to 2023, the year marking our 70th anniversary.
The following four members have been elected as Chief Officers of the Varna Volunteer Fire Company.
Dylan Mier, Chief of Department, a resident of Varna, NY, works as Facility Manager for Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, has been a member of the Varna Volunteer Fire Company since 2020, and has 10 years experience working in nonprofits.
Mason Jager, Deputy Chief of Department, a resident of Varna, NY, works as an assistant professor at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, holds a DVM and PhD from Cornell University, is a board certified veterinary pathologist, a bachelors from the University of Connecticut, and has been a member of the Varna Volunteer Fire Company since 2020.
Eric J. Leon, Assistant Chief for Fire, a resident of Varna, NY, is an MBA candidate at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, hold a bachelors from New York University, has been a member of the Varna Volunteer Fire Company since 2021 and has 16 years of career and volunteer experience in the New York fire service.
Nikola Danev, Assistant Chief for EMS, a resident of Ithaca, NY, is a PhD candidate at Cornell University’s Baker Institute for Animal Health, holds a bachelors from Columbia University, has been a member of the Varna Volunteer Fire Company since 2020 and has 6 years of experience as director of an EMS agency in New York State.
Also elected as officers in the VVFC include 1st Fire Captain Mia Clark, 3rd Fire Captain John Rosero, and EMS Captain Jesse Kapstad, all undergraduate students at Cornell University, and Fire Police Captain Frank Moyer, a resident of Varna, NY.
As a majority of the company’s officers and members are either faculty or students at Cornell University the company is pleased to highlight their contributions. Without the dedicated time and efforts from these Cornellian volunteers the company would not be able to function in its mission of protecting the lives and property of citizens in Varna, Ellis Hollow, the Town of Dryden, and Tompkins County.
In 2022 the VVFC responded to a total of 324 alarms, up 7% from 2021.
As a result of focused and intensive recruitment efforts, the membership of the company grew to 57 in 2022. Through an expanded training pipeline, the company gained 20 new exterior firefighters and 8 new interior firefighters, with many more currently in classes in the region. Similarly, the company’s number of trained Emergency Medical Technicians and Certified First Responders increased to 29 in 2022, with several additional members currently in EMT courses around the state.
In many ways, 2022 represents a turnaround for the company. However, the leadership of the VVFC plans to continue increasing the training, competency, professionalism, and membership base of the department in 2023. We believe the residents we serve deserve the best fire and rescue company possible. As always in the volunteer fire service our mantra is “neighbors helping neighbors.” The company eagerly welcomes new community members looking to volunteer. Happy New Year!
