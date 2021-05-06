ITHACA, NY -- A passenger van was a total loss after a fire on the afternoon of May 4 on Evergreen Lane in the town of Ithaca.
Tompkins County 911 Dispatchers received a call around 1:45 pm for a van pulling a trailer that caught on fire. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment and when he pulled over and popped the hood, he could see flames. He quickly ran for an extinguisher, but by the time he returned, the fire had grown significantly.
When Ithaca Firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved van burning out of control. Units worked to stretch a hose line to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were on scene about 45 minutes and were assisted by the New York State Police.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
