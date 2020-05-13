One of the more disturbing trends that has arisen during the two months or so of quarantine has been a rise in domestic violence nationwide, usually attributed to people spending so much more time inside together. While Tompkins County has been able to largely avoid the most harmful medical impacts of the outbreak, law enforcement statistics show that the county has not been immune to the wave of domestic violence that has accompanied COVID-19’s spread.
Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne said his department had seen an uptick in incidents year over year during the last two months, when people have been self-quarantining and social distancing rules have taken hold. Osborne said a snapshot from March 1 to May 2 in both 2019 and 2020 showed an overall increase in calls and arrests, to the tune of 20.5 percent. It was reported late last month that domestic violence cases in New York State were up 30 percent in April 2020 compared to 2019.
Osborne reported that from March to May in 2019, Tompkins County police responded to 49 total domestic incident calls, including 36 verbal disputes and 13 that turned to a physical altercation, resulting in five arrests. During the same time in 2020, there were 59 total calls, 40 being verbal, 19 turning physical and resulting in 11 arrests.
Osborne further noted that there had been an increase in February 2020 over February 2019 also, before the COVID lockdown began. In contrast, Ithaca Police Department chief Dennis Nayor said that his department had not seen a notable rise compared to its statistics from the last two years.
“In looking at domestic incidents at the same time last year and in 2018, it appears that the numbers are relatively steady without any dramatic increases,” Nayor said.
Like Osborne, local advocates said they are also seeing rising domestic violence incident rates during quarantine, including those that might not be reported to law enforcement for any number of reasons, though the significance of the rise varies across their statistics. The number of calls received by the Tompkins County hotline, which deals with calls about child sexual abuse, sexual violence and domestic violence, is slightly higher than last year around this time, an increase of just about two percent. But the content of the calls being received is shifting, presumably due to the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.
“We’re getting about the same number of calls, but the proportion of those calls that are people calling us about domestic violence is higher than usual,” said Heather Campbell, executive director of the Tompkins County Advocacy Center. “What we’re also concerned about is that there are definitely people contacting us that are sheltering in place with people who are unsafe with us and then we have not heard back from them. We’re really concerned about the people we’re not hearing from.”
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo first issued stay-at-home orders across the state, which requested that people stay in their homes unless they were venturing out for essential reasons, Campbell said there was a corresponding spike in requests for shelter.
“We definitely had a sharp increase in the first two weeks in the number of people who were calling and asking about shelter and saying they needed shelter,” Campbell said. “But very few people came into shelter that were new during that time.”
Part of the lack of follow-through on shelter calls, Campbell said, can certainly be explained by acknowledging that shelter living is group living, and some people were hesitant to enter a situation like that during an infectious pandemic. More troublingly, though, were others who reached out to inquire about shelter and then haven’t been back in touch without explanation. While the stay-at-home strategies have almost certainly curtailed an even worse public health outbreak, Campbell said isolation can also directly worsen the power and control dynamics that are at the center of domestic violence situations.
Campbell cited another uneasy development over the last several weeks: a significant drop in reports of child abuse and child sexual abuse. Normally, this might be cause for optimism, but quarantine’s impact is felt here too. Those reports are normally made by mandated reporters, like teachers or counselors, but with children out of schools and nearly all activities, they have almost no contact with those mandated reporters.
“We don’t think that abuse isn’t happening [...] based on research from other pandemics and natural disasters, abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence doesn’t stop, and it often becomes more dangerous for youth and adults who are sheltering in place,” Campbell said. “We are preparing for a surge in need for services when things start to normalize and people are less isolated and able to reach out for support.”
In response to the statewide rise, Cuomo announced new methods for victims to reach resources in the form of new text and online chat options through the Office of the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV). The new lines are designed to reduce the chance that a victim is discovered when calling for help, or in the case of an abuser monitoring phone calls.
“New Yorkers seeking help can text 844-997-2121 or chat with a professional on the new confidential website at www.opdv.ny.gov,” an announcement from the state said. “The text and online services will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with OPDV staff who are experts in the area of domestic violence.”
