Update: Three people have been arrested after a stabbing Sunday night put one person in the hospital, the result of a botched robbery attempt.
Police announced that Tahajjudin Abdur-Rashid, 18, of Ithaca, Thomas Payton-Harp, 20, who is listed as homeless, and an unnamed 16 year-old suspect from Ithaca have all been arrested in connection with the crime, in which a Cornell student was accosted and stabbed on South Avenue.
The three were charged with first degree attempted robbery and second degree gang assault. As always, it's important to note that "gang assault" does not indicate a connection with an actual gang, but just that there were more than one person involved in a crime against a single individual.
"Information and evidence discovered during this investigation indicates that robbery was the motivation for this violent criminal incident," the police wrote, adding that it does not appear this incident was related to recently reported threats of harassment towards Asian-American citizens in the City of Ithaca. "At this time, there is not any indication or evidence that these crimes are bias related."
Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Original story: One person is in the hospital after a robbery attempt in the area of South Avenue Sunday evening.
According to a press release from the Ithaca Police Department, police responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:42 p.m. and tended to the victim's injuries while waiting for Bangs Ambulance and the Ithaca Fire Department. The victim, identified as a 23 year old Cornell University student, was taken to a regional hospital. They sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.
"It is believed that the victim was accosted by several subjects in a robbery attempt when he was stabbed," the release states. Cornell and Tompkins County police both also assisted with the response and investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-9973 or submit information through the IPD tip line, cityofithaca.org/police.
