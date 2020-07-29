Update: The suspect in Saturday's stabbing in the Hanshaw Village Trailer Park has been identified and charged.
Tyler Rodkey, 33 years old of Ithaca, was charged with first degree assault and arraigned in Village of Cayuga Heights Court. The victim, apparently Rodkey's live-in girlfriend according to earlier police press releases, is now in stable condition at an area hospital.
Rodkey will face additional charges when he appears in Town of Dryden Court on Aug. 3.
Original story: A man from Dryden is undergoing medical care and in custody after police responded to the Hanshaw Village Trailer Park for a report of a woman who had been stabbed.
At 5:54 a.m., police responded to the stabbing report, finding a woman outside her home with multiple stab wounds. She was given life-saving first aid and flown to Upstate Medical Center where she is in critical condition. Police said the victim told them her live-in boyfriend had stabbed her before she was able to escape the residence.
The boyfriend was still inside when police arrived and was not responding to requests to exit. The Ithaca Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Critical Incident Negotiation teams were activated to assist in efforts to establish communication with the man.
Though police attempted to break down the door of the house using a ram, video from the scene taken by a fellow resident of the trailer park show that the man, whose name is being withheld, eventually emerged from the house himself and was taken into custody without further incident. The man was found to also be suffering from stab wounds and was transported from the scene in a stretcher and taken to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. State police, Cayuga Heights police, Cornell University police and Dryden Ambulance assisted the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office during the incident.
