ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police have named Alan M. Godfrey, 32, as the victim of the shooting homicide on July 20. IPD said the shooting occurred in a well-traveled area in the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard, and said they are working closely with the FBI, state police and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, they believe that Godfrey was specifically targeted and that this was not a random act of violence. If you have any information, contact IPD using any of the below methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
ORIGINAL STORY
A man was killed around 12:45 a.m. on July 20 near the intersection of W Buffalo Street and Taughannock Boulevard. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Ithaca Police Department is investigating the homicide and is not releasing any other information at this time. IPD asks that people avoid the area if possible.
And yet the racist IPD is the problem, apparently with the avg city voter.... "Reimagine" if you will your nice little city 10 years from now if this trend continues. You will have done it to yourselves.
