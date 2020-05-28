This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Second Update: The state announced Friday that five regions, including the Southern Tier, in New York state will be allowed to enter Phase Two re-opening after previously signaling to counties that further economic re-opening would be delayed.
Phase Two includes professional services, office spaces, real estate, hair salons and barbershops, in-store retail (with some restrictions), etc. Gyms, casinos, movie theaters, "places of public amusement," shopping malls and dine-in restaurants are still either not allowed to open or heavily restricted.
Restrictions for re-opening mostly surround making sure that social distance is maintained, masks are worn and anyone who is sick stays home. Occupancy is limited to 50 percent of max capacity, including workforce and customers. Employers must provide face coverings and other hygienic and cleanliness materials. The full list of guidelines is here for retail, and here for others.
The announcement came during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily press briefing on Friday. It ended 24 hours or so of uncertainty as counties anticipated being able to re-open before the state began calling them to nix the plans Thursday afternoon. As late as last night (see below update), Tompkins County officials were still being told that the re-opening would be delayed but that guidelines might be coming during the press briefing, which obviously came to fruition.
Update: According to a statement from the county, New York State officials announced that phase two of the reopening is being "delayed to allow for additional review of data related to COVID-19."
No information was released on the data that will be reviewed. According to state officials, Governor Cuomo "asked public health experts to review state-wide data."
The statement also mentioned that "local officials were told that guidance on phase two will be released in conjunction with Governor Cuomo’s Friday press briefing."
Original Story: In their weekly update, Tompkins County officials said that communication from the state this afternoon indicates that the Southern Tier region, which includes Tompkins County, will not be approved to move to Phase Two on May 29 as had been hoped.
There is still a chance, according to Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino, but as of 4:45 p.m. the word from the governor's office is that they wanted to further assess how Phase One's impact on each region's public health. He said the regional control room is holding a conference call Thursday night that could reveal more details.
"Phase Two is not a 'go' for tomorrow," Molino said, echoing the call from the governor and contact he had received from other county leaders, saying they'd gotten the same phone calls in the last few hours.
Though the length of Phase One has always been a bit unclear, it was generally understood that if a region had met the public health metrics for 14 days after re-opening, which was first allowed on May 15, then it would be allowed to move to Phase Two. Phase Two's guidelines haven't been explicitly laid out by the state government, though industries listed under Phase Two are professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate. Molino added that the state announced today that Phase Two would also include all office jobs -- though there will likely be some nuance and wrinkles announced, such as offices only being allowed to be at 50 percent capacity or something along those lines.
The Southern Tier's numbers would appear to meet all the metrics as set out by the state, using the regional monitoring dashboard and regional monitoring chart.
Though Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not discuss Phase Two re-opening in his press briefing today, it's likely to come up at tomorrow's conference. Over in Chemung County, they are taking the news a bit harder.
NEW: Chemung County Exec Chris Moss says businesses in his area will begin Phase 2 tomorrow, regardless of what Cuomo says.“The governor can make that comment to someone on the radio but we can’t get a call from the governor’s office? ... You know what, we’re opening tomorrow”— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) May 28, 2020
When you think that the peak of opening under a phase does not happen on day one and goes on week after week,, and that the incubation period on the average for the virus is 14 days, then it would be logical to expect that the metrics would not change until well after the incubation period. To expect to move after only two weeks to another phase was poorly thought through and should have been explained by bothe the regional team and the state teams. Reporters should have also thought this through.
It was cowardly of the govenor not to mention this in his daily briefing, in fact the daily phone call with the regions, always a call during the day, was delaed to 7PM in order to have it miss the news cycle. Cynical. This state was 10B in the hole during one of the best economies ever, now it is being driven onto the rocks. Businesses are closing for good, lives are being ruined, education is being lost, the exodus out of this state will increase. Upstate has Covid 19 under control, open up now.
