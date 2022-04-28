ITHACA, NY -- Alderperson Cynthia Brock has initiated an ethics investigation into former mayor Svante Myrick for his alleged actions throughout the Reimagining Public Safety process. Brock’s primary complaints against Myrick include: promise of payment to the task force co-leads without council approval; soliciting funds from outside sources to go toward task force members; the acceptance of Center for Policing Equity’s services pro bono without any assessment into qualifications or motives and without going through council; and his overlapping time as both the mayor and a paid employee of his current organization, People for the American Way. People for the American Way currently employs people whose roles include lobbying for support for the Reimagining Public Safety plan, which Brock identified as a potential conflict of interest.
Brock announced her request for an investigation by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board into Myrick at the April 27 City Administration meeting.
“This whole situation is deeply disturbing,” she said. “Like everyone has mentioned, this really undermines the integrity of the entire process.”
In an interview the following day, Myrick pushed back on claims that any of the aforementioned actions were unethical or wrong. He said he could think of “hundreds of instances” in which the city collaborated with an organization without asking for Common Council’s permission. He cited a city partnership with a group of Cornell students to create the city’s Snow Angels app.
“We work with other organizations all the time,” he said. “It’s when you’re going to give them a ton of money — that’s when you go to Council to make sure that can’t be better spent elsewhere.”
There was a vote on the City Administration agenda to approve $20,000 — funding for co-leads of the Reimagining task force Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who were allegedly both promised $10,000 by Myrick.
While Brock, and other Council members, maintained it was unusual to pay members of a city working group, Myrick said it was more akin to paying consultants for a project.
“If we bring in an organizational expert, which Eric and Karen are, from like, Rochester, we would pay them $150,000 to do what they did,” Myrick said.
He also said there was a $30,000 threshold for when the city is required to get council approval for funding.
“We spend those types of money all the time,” Myrick said. “If we send a fire engine to be repaired that’s $15,000 right there.”
The funding for the co-leads was not approved at the meeting, as committee members expressed their disappointment in the “errors of judgment” and want to get questions answered before moving forward.
Brock also cited the donations from the Park Foundation and the Dorothy Cotton Institute, and said it was against the city’s ethics code to solicit monies from outside sources for city work. Myrick denied he solicited the donations and said he was approached by the organizations that wanted to support the process.
Myrick also addressed Brock’s concerns about his work with People for the American Way while he was mayor, calling that issue “the weirdest one of them all.”
“You can have outside employment,” he said. “Most elected officials do.”
For reference Common Council positions are part-time and most members do in fact have day jobs. The mayoral position is currently full-time.
Myrick said that he ultimately thinks Brock is against the Reimagining Public Safety plan, particularly the civilian oversight, and she’s “fishing for process arguments” to stop it.
“It’s disrespectful to me, it’s disrespectful to the co-leads she’s accusing of being puppets, and it’s disrespectful to the hundreds of people who contributed to this report,” he said. “If she’s going to vote against it […] she should just do it on its merits.”
Brock did say in the City Administration meeting that she doesn’t believe there was ill intent on the part of Rosario and Yearwood, but that she does “believe we had a mayor that went rogue.”
“I have the deepest respect for our chairs and working group members, but with regards to the actions of [Myrick], this is inappropriate,” she said. “This taints the entire process and it’s indefensible frankly.”
Alderperson George McGonigal said that Myrick “made some poor choices,” but that he’s not convinced he had bad intentions either.
“But we need to find out what happened,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Sounds crazy.
The whole Reimagining Public Safety is a solution without a cause. Ithaca had no police violence issues, it has a very real and growing criminal issue. But Ithaca just had to wade into woke progressive issues of the day, necessary or not. See how well the Reimagining Public Safety is working out in cities from NYC to Seattle.
Keep voting for this nonsense...while you keep moving up the hills & into the woods. At least you FEEL good.
It is about time a ivestigation has stated into him
He also needs to be investigated on selling the idea of Cherry ST apt being artist housing and ended up being a drug haven.
As well as him living with a known drug dealer who was arrested with drugs money stolen guns . And now facing murder charges . Which came out right after he resigned suddenly
