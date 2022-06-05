UPDATE
Brian Mederos, also known as Val or Valentine Garcia Domenic, was located and is safe. Mederos has been transferred to a local hospital for additional care and evaluation, according to police.
ORIGINAL STORY
Ithaca police are searching for Brian Mederos, 22, after he was reported missing on June 2. Mederos also goes by the name of Val or Valentine Garcia Domenic and is described as being Hispanic, 5’8”, approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black mesh shorts and blue Tommy Hilfiger slide shoes.
Mederos is known to frequent natural areas in the Ithaca area, and several have been checked by Ithaca police. Additional resources were called in this morning to resume the search.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 607-272-3245.
