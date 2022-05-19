UPDATE:
Eleven-year-old Amaysia was found safe and sound on Thursday evening after she was reported missing earlier in the day. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne said she was found by deputies and returned safely to her mother. No further details were given, but it's not believed there was any foul play involved.
Osborne also noted that an Amber Alert was not issued because the situation did not meet the criteria, which includes an abduction and/or a child in immediate danger. Foul play was never suspected.
ORIGINAL STORY --
An 11-year-old from Northeast Elementary was reported missing after failing to get on the bus at dismissal time. Her first name is Amaysia and she lives on Graham Road. She is described as Black with black hair in braided buns, wearing a purple coat, purple leggings, pink sneakers and a clear backpack, and weighing about 100 pounds.
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office said they have no information to suggest foul play, but are taking all precautions.
Anyone who believes they have seen Amaysia are asked to call 911.
