UPDATE
ITHACA, NY -- On March 16 the Ithaca Police Department said their investigation has “not yet yieleded any evidence to suggest that foul play or criminality were involved with the death.” The deceased’s family has been notified, however IPD will not release their name.
The only hint to an identity is that the IPD thanked the Austin, Texas police department and United States military for their assistance, along with Cornell’s police department and the county medical examiner.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found on the afternoon of March 12. The statement by Ithaca Police Department contained no details, aside from “there was police activity that encompassed several locations in the city of Ithaca in relation to this investigation.”
According to reporting by 14850, the body belonged to a college-aged woman and was found in the Canopy by Hilton in downtown Ithaca. This could not be confirmed by IPD, but more details are expected to be released early next week.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.