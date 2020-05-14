UPDATE: GreenStar has informed the health department that an employee who tested positive worked an additional shift than what had been announced yesterday. The times in question are now Friday, May 8, 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Monday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers during those times are encouraged to get tested at the Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot mobile sampling center.
Original story: A GreenStar food co-op employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and worked multiple shifts at the store's new location at 770 Cascadailla Street in the last week.
People who were at the store during the following shifts are encouraged to go get tested: Friday, May 8, 7 a.m. to 3-15 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
GreenStar has issued a statement in regards to the positive test, saying that they will not be closing after advisement from the health department.
"GreenStar is following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and state and local health departments," the statement said. "The CDC and public health departments emphasize that a positive test result does not make GreenStar Food Co-op a higher risk environment than other public spaces. As such, GreenStar’s store at 770 Cascadilla Street will remain open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily."
The store has also been taking additional steps to sanitize the store and make sure shoppers and staff are wearing face coverings when in the store or working.
“As we approach the reopening phases, individuals who are sick must seek testing and stay home. We are encouraging people to be cautious and continue to consider density, distance, face coverings, and hand washing to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19.” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. “We appreciate the steps GreenStar has taken to date and are implementing moving forward to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons. GreenStar employees are encouraged to follow instructions provided by their employer due to the nature of their being essential.”
Customers during those times can get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site at the Ithaca Mall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit cayugahealth.org/ to pre-register or call the Cayuga Health Registration line at (607) 319-5708. They are further encouraged to self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days from the last day you shpoped at Green Star. Even if you test negative, continue quarantining and monitoring symptoms for the full 14 days, and if symptoms appear get tested again. Monitor health for any symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
