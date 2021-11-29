Tompkins County Sheriff's Office and the Ithaca Police Department have arrested Jeffrey Cornell after he escaped from Tompkins County Jail on Nov. 29. At 11:47 a.m. on Nov. 30, a sighting of Cornell was reported to police. At 1:10 p.m. he was taken into custody without incident.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate captured
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
- 1 min to read
