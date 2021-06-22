I voted Sticker

The unofficial results of the Democratic primary are in. Absentee ballots still need to be counted, but winners will be on the ballot in November.

County Legislature

District 1

Travis Brooks: 369 votes, 51.61%

Nicole LaFave: 343 vote, 47.97%

Write-in: 3 votes, .42%

District 2

Leslie Schill (incumbent): 260 votes, 47.1%

Veronica Pillar: 291 votes, 52.72%

Write-in: 1 vote, .18% 

District 8

Robert Lynch: 69 votes, 22.19%

Vanessa Greenlee: 241 votes, 77.49%

Write-in: 1 vote, .32%

District 13

Samantha Lushtak: 122 votes, 45.02%

Greg Mezey: 149 votes, 54.98%

Alderperson

Ward 1

Shaniya Foster (withdrew): 27 votes, 9.61%

Cynthia Brock (incumbent): 226 votes, 80.43%

Yasmin Rashid (withdrew): 27 votes, 9.61%

Write-in: 1 vote, .36%

Ward 5

Marty Hiller: 210 votes, 39.47%

Robert Cantelmo: 317 votes, 59.59%

Write-in: 5 votes, .94%

