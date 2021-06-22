The unofficial results of the Democratic primary are in. Absentee ballots still need to be counted, but winners will be on the ballot in November.
County Legislature
District 1
Travis Brooks: 369 votes, 51.61%
Nicole LaFave: 343 vote, 47.97%
Write-in: 3 votes, .42%
District 2
Leslie Schill (incumbent): 260 votes, 47.1%
Veronica Pillar: 291 votes, 52.72%
Write-in: 1 vote, .18%
District 8
Robert Lynch: 69 votes, 22.19%
Vanessa Greenlee: 241 votes, 77.49%
Write-in: 1 vote, .32%
District 13
Samantha Lushtak: 122 votes, 45.02%
Greg Mezey: 149 votes, 54.98%
Alderperson
Ward 1
Shaniya Foster (withdrew): 27 votes, 9.61%
Cynthia Brock (incumbent): 226 votes, 80.43%
Yasmin Rashid (withdrew): 27 votes, 9.61%
Write-in: 1 vote, .36%
Ward 5
Marty Hiller: 210 votes, 39.47%
Robert Cantelmo: 317 votes, 59.59%
Write-in: 5 votes, .94%
