ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) has announced its United Airlines service to Washington Dulles (IAD) will resume on June 3 with two daily flights Monday through Friday and one daily flight on Saturdays and Sundays. Resumption comes after United Airlines paused the service following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020.
“We are thrilled that United Airlines is resuming flights to and from ITH,” shared Airport Director Mike Hall. “We want to thank United for rejoining American Airlines and Delta Air Lines as a service provider at ITH, filling our schedule with a critical connection to Washington, D.C.”
With the resumption of United service, the number of available daily seats could reach 250 by early June, and the airport may continue to see added flights from airline partners as demand increases and restrictions ease.
“We are excited to resume service to Ithaca, providing our customers with an enhanced travel experience and unmatched service,” said Eddie Gordon, managing director of United’s Washington Dulles hub. “A short flight to Washington Dulles will provide customers traveling from Ithaca direct access to the National Capital region and the opportunity to connect to more than 100 domestic and international destinations.”
