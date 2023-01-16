Passengers on United Airlines flight 4380 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport had a proverbial wrench thrown into their travel plans after their flight was diverted to Syracuse Hancock International airport in mid-air with no clear explanation.
Flight 4380 was operated by GoJet Airlines, doing business as United Express. GoJet expanded on a decade long contract with United Airlines in 2021.It departed Newark on time at 1:58 p.m. and Ithaca Tompkins International continues to say that it is scheduled to land in Ithaca at 3:38 — despite the fact that the flight has been diverted to Syracuse.
Based on reporting from 14850, a passenger on the flight has said that they were initially told the flight was being diverted to Syracuse because of “snow on the runway” in Ithaca. However, the passenger said that they were later told that the flight was diverted for “legal reasons.”
Josh Nalley, the Deputy Director at Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has confirmed with 14850 that there are no weather or runway conditions that could have affected incoming flights at the airport.
Additionally, the United Airlines app lists the flight as “canceled” even though flight tracking sites such as FightRadar and FlightAware have identified that the plane has taken a detour and is now landed in Syracuse.
Representatives from United Airlines have not responded to requests to comment. However, a passenger has confirmed with 14850 that United Airlines will be bussing passengers to Ithaca.
