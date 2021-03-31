ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca’s Common Council officially passed the Reimagining Public Safety resolution that includes creating a new department that would comprise armed and unarmed workers. There were a handful of language tweaks from the initial resolution, but the recommendation to create a new department was the one that gathered the most discussion.
Alderperson Donna Fleming proposed an amendment to the language nixed the language that said “create a department” because she said that implied an elimination of the current department. She was supported by Alderperson Cynthia Brock who agreed that it would make more sense to change the language to say create a task force to evaluate building a new department.
However, Mayor Svante Myrick disagreed, and said that based on community feedback he heard, people want to see a commitment to real change and he thought softening the language from creating a new department to creating a task force didn’t accomplish that. He added that it was important to pick a direction to head in before getting in the car.
Others agreed and after more discussion, Fleming’s amendment failed. However, Alderperson Seph Murtagh’s follow up amendment to change the language to say “create a new department that may be led by a civilian director,” followed by a bullet point that also creates a task force to implement the new department. That amendment passed unanimously.
Common Council also agreed to tentatively change the name from Community Solutions and Public Safety Department to the Department of Public Safety, with the caveat that ultimately the task force will work on naming conventions of everything from the department to job titles.
Following the County Legislature’s lead, Council also decided to add a recommendation that there be a commitment to expanding community policing and outreach in Ithaca. The meeting ended with council members giving their thanks to all who worked on the proposal and for the leadership shown by the Police Benevolent Association in coming to the table for difficult conversations. A link to the draft proposal without the above amendments can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.