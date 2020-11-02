ITHACA, NY -- Two people were robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon in the 900 block of W. State Street in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to the incident at 3:40 p.m., where two victims said they were approached by two male suspects, at least one of them displaying a handgun.
While holding the victims at gunpoint, the suspects demanded the victims’ property, and fled on foot after obtaining cash and personal items. Neither victim was injured during the robbery.
According to police, it is believed that the victims and suspects know each other and that they were not targeted at random.
The suspects were both described as Hispanic males, about 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. Both have dark hair; one has medium length hair with braids and was wearing a red jacket, while the other was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
Officers on scene canvassed and spoke with additional witnesses, as well as reviewed video surveillance footage from area businesses.
The investigation is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
