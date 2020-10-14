ITHACA, N.Y. -- Two people were robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 13 in the 400 block of North Tioga Street, according to the Ithaca Police Department. The police were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. by two victims who were approached by two male suspects with handguns.
The suspects demanded all of the victims’ property and then left the area southbound on foot. According to police, one victim was punched in the face, but neither sustained injuries that required medical attention.
The suspects are described as black men, both approximately 30 years old. One was about 6’1 tall with a skinny build and wearing all dark clothing. The second suspect was between 5’7 and 5’10, with a heavy build and also wearing dark clothing.
According to police there is not believed to be any relationship between the victims and suspects, and that they were targeted at random.
The investigation is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
