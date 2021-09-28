ITHACA, NY -- Three men in ski masks entered a resident on the 200 block of W Green Street, held the residents at gunpoint, ransacked the home and stole cash and other items belonging to the victims. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the residence by the two victims — neither was injured during the incident.
Currently, the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information to assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact IPD.
Any questions can be directed to the Office of the Chief of Police or the Criminal Investigations Division during normal business hours.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
