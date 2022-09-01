The Ithaca Police Department Investigative Division identified and arrested two more individuals for their actions in relation to the attempted armed robbery on August 19th, 2022 that occurred at Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road.
On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, Cairo S. Barnett of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery 1st. Barnett was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Peacock and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $2,500 cash / $2,500 bond.
On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, Virgil C. Wanamaker, of Ithaca, was also arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery 1st. Wanamaker was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Peacock and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $20,000 cash / $20,000 bond.
It was on Friday, August 19th, at 7:15 p.m., that Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that individuals had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. Stewart was charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree, a Class C Felony.
Stewart was arraigned in front of Honorable Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash/ $100,000 bond
