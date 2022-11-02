The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
Similarly to the first community forum, the questions asked to Bracco and Garin in the final two conversations related to topics such as personal responsibility and ethics, the current staffing shortage at IPD and how that affects things like officer morale and community engagement, and the reimagining public safety process.
It remains unclear when a final decision will be made regarding who Ithaca’s next Chief of Police will be. However, the final decision will be made by acting Mayor Laura Lewis and then be subject to approval or disapproval by the Common Council.
Chris Bracco: 10/25 Forum
Chris Bracco said that he was the ideal candidate for the police chief position because he believes that empathy and community engagement should be the top priorities of any police department.
According to Bracco, “I understand what the role of a police officer is. People are supposed to see us and think that’s a safe space for us to go. If we don’t have that, there’s going to be all kinds of problems.” He continued saying, “Some of the problems that exist in [Ithaca] and throughout the country wouldn’t exist if our officers treated people fairly and with respect,”
Additionally, he says that his experience with overseeing a community response team in Binghamton has given him insight into what it would take to implement parts of the reimagining public safety initiative such as the unarmed civilian responders. During the forum Bracco said, “the reason that unit was so successful was that we focused on collaborating with the community to empower them to come up with solutions with us to solve their problems.”
Part of that collaboration involved initiating a “dual response” system for Binghamton first responders. Bracco says that this “dual response” system could benefit Ithaca and act as a smooth transition to implementing parts of the reimagining initiative. “Before a real plan comes into effect, I think [Ithaca] could benefit from a dual response,” said Bracco.
According to Bracco, “once the scene is stable, the police leave and the civilian professional stays and makes sure that long term solutions are provided.”
In addition, Bracco said that city officials should contact local representatives in other cities that have implemented similar programs to learn how they have overcome the obstacles related to police reform. Specifically, Bracco said the city should contact officials in Eugene OR, which has operated a successful civilian-led crisis intervention program called “Cahoots” for the last 30 years.
One of the major opponents of police reform in Ithaca has been the PBA, but Bracco said that he would work to find common ground between the PBA and city government. According to Bracco, “I think there’s an element of the police department that wants help because they respond to calls that don’t necessitate an armed law enforcement response. On the other hand, I think there’s a concern from the [PBA] that jobs might be lost and this is a way to replace them.” He continued saying, “I think if the Chief buys into it, through a lot of negotiating and communication that we can win them over.”
Bracco said that another success in Binghamton that could be adopted in Ithaca is increasing the use of “intelligence led policing.” According to Bracco, law enforcement in Binghamton use a “crime analysis center” that serves multiple counties throughout the southern tier to “get in front of crimes before they happen.” Bracco said that if he was hired as police chief he would “encourage the City of Ithaca to engage with the crime analysis center.” He also said that the city can hire a civilian to have oversight over the analysis center.
Another recommendation made by Bracco was to provide cell phones for on-duty police officers and shift commanders with numbers made available to the public to increase transparency and community engagement. According to Bracco, the public should contact the shift commander if an officer is not taking action or being disrespectful.
Regarding concerns relating to the reimagining public safety initiative Bracco said that the “only concern I have is that before we send a civilian to a call, there has to be proper training, and there has to be a setup for this so that no one gets hurt. That’s why I’ve encouraged the initial dual response.”
Scott Garin: 10/26 Forum
Former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin said that he was the best candidate for the police chief position because of his connections to the city of Ithaca that he has built over the last 25 years as a lieutenant at IPD.
According to Garin, “I have experience with being in difficult situations with difficult circumstances, where I’ve been able to listen and relate to people’s perspectives and find more common ground than disagreements in terms of public safety.”
Garin stressed that the most significant challenge faced by IPD is the lack of staffing which is having spillover effects that make it difficult for officers to have the time or resources to prioritize alternative policing practices or increase community engagement. “I think the most significant obstacle to preventing and reducing crime as it relates to alternative practices is personnel,” said Garin.
He continued saying, “The problem is that most proactive measures require personnel to take them on. When you are trying to incorporate new proactive measures, you need the people to do it and they have to come from somewhere. Right now there’s just not enough people.”
According to Garin, these proactive measures “don’t reflect policing as people may have known it, which has involved tickets and stats and stuff like that. We’re looking for a more involved, more empathetic, more holistic approach to public service.”
Garin also said that his current job working for Ithaca College has prepared him to work collaboratively with advocates of the reimagining initiative since it has provided him with experience working with both civilian and uniformed personnel to provide a variety of services to the campus.
Regarding his concerns about the reimagining initiative, Garin said that the size and scope of the plan has been “challenging”. According to Garin, the city should look to the county sheriff's department — which incorporated civilian employees quickly following the former Governor’s recommendation — to learn how to manage collaboration between unarmed civilian responders and IPD.
Garin also said that he has concerns about the newly created position of Deputy Chief of Staff that would oversee the team of unarmed civilian responders and the Chief of Police. According to Garin, “Over the years that I’ve been at [IPD] the department is not lacking administration, it’s lacking people that are actually going out and engaging with the public.” He continued saying, “I have not seen that more administration is effective at providing public service to a city with our needs.”
He says that these concerns could have been avoided if the reimagining public safety focus group included all entities at the negotiating table. Regarding the perspective of IPD officers, Garin said “I feel like we missed an opportunity to get people in the same room.”
Garin’s former position serving as the PBA’s Sergeant of Arms raised some concern among the audience. In response to a question about how the public can trust him to follow through on the goals of the reimagining initiative that the PBA has opposed, Garin said, “I’m not gonna speak for the PBA, but I will tell you that the vast majority of people both within and outside the department recognize that there is an extreme difference between the volume of calls that officers are expected to respond to, and what they have the ability to efficiently manage, and we have to fill that gap somehow.”
