Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men on March 28 after shots were fired at the Econo Lodge on Triphammer Road. Deputies were called around 11:39 p.m. and upon arrival saw a red Jeep backing into a parking spot in the rear lot of the hotel. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when patrol units drove toward the Jeep, the vehicle attempted to pull out of the spot.
Deputies approached the Jeep to ask if the occupants if they had heard the gun shots, and during the interview allegedly observed ammunition in the center console near the cup holders and a rifle in the back seat. The driver was identified as Anthony H. Coyne, 25, of Ithaca and the passenger was identified as Leigha M. Briggs, 22, of Ithaca. During the investigation, police said Briggs admitted to discharging the rifle into the air for no purpose. Coyne was found to have a previous felony conviction, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm; he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (class D felony).
Briggs was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor). Briggs was released on an appearance ticket. Coyne was held for arraignment and subsequently released on his own recognizances by the arraigning judge. He was then arrested again on March 29 at 10:30 a.m. after he returned to Econo Lodge after hotel staff reported he was trespassing. Police said staff told them they had previously issued trespassing warnings to Coyne after the shooting incident. Coyne was arrested for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor). He was released on an appearance ticket.
New York State Police are also investigating reports fired from the Econo Lodge on March 27, the night before Briggs and Coyne were arrested. In that incident a rifle round exited the Econo Lodge and entered a neighboring business. No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified. That investigation is still ongoing.
