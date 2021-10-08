Two people were stabbed in the 300 block of West State Street on Oct. 7. Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. and located a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body and leg. A short time later a woman was also located who had sustained, according to police, a much less serious cut to the leg. Bang’s Ambulance and Ithaca Fire Department assisted police in rendering aid. The man is in stable condition and has been transported to a regional trauma center for treatment. The woman was treated at a local hospital.
Police say this does not appear to be a random attack, and they believe the suspect and victims know each other. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means, and can remain anonymous if they wish to do so:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
