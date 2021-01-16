ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that saw a man and woman injured in the parking lot of 540 W State St. A police officer on patrol heard gunshots coming from the area and several people made 911 calls. When IPD arrived they found two people who had been struck by gunfire. The injuries are not life threatening and both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a tie-dyed shirt and face mask fleeing toward W Buffalo Street on foot. Police were unable to find the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact IPD.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Tip Line: 607-330-0000
Anonymous E-mail Tip Address: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
