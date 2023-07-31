On 7-29-2023 at approximately 1:51 AM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of E. State St (west end of the Commons), with at least one victim shot. Upon arrival of Police, it was determined that two victims had been shot after a physical altercation, and the suspect had fled the area.
The suspect is described as being a black male with a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white shoes.
At the time of this media release the victims are undergoing surgery in regional trauma centers with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information and have not spoken with Police already, please contact us via one of the below methods. Information can be shared anonymously as well.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.