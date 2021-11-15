ITHACA, NY -- Two men were injured after an altercation with another group of men on Nov. 14 on the Commons. According to Ithaca Police Department, the two men were walking on the Commons near Center Ithaca at 1:30 a.m. when they were approached by a separate group of six men. Police reported that the two men were “without provocation, punched and kicked,” by the larger group. The attackers fled on foot, and the victims sustained various levels of injury and were treated at a local hospital. Police said none of the injuries are life threatening, and that the victims and suspects are not known to one another.
The incident was recorded by various surveillance camers on the Commons. If any of the suspects look familiar, contact the police department through any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
