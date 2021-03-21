ITHACA, NY -- Two people were injured by gunfire at a residence in the 100 block of S. Plaint Street in Ithaca on March 19. Ithaca Police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m. They located one victim who had been shot directly and another who was grazed by a bullet. Emergency care was given to the victims, with one being transported to a regional trauma center with non life-threatening injuries and the other being treated on-scene and then released.
The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
