The City of Ithaca and Cornell University have begun negotiations for a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) ahead of the expiration of the current MOU in 2024. The negotiations have been shrouded in secrecy as neither the City nor Cornell have revealed who is participating in them. This has resulted in skepticism among the public, who have been left to wonder whether or not the negotiators are taking demands for an increased contribution from the university in good faith.
The origins of the MOU date back to 1994, when Ithaca Mayor and Democratic Socialists of America member Ben Nichols asked the university to increase its annual contribution to the city from $143,000 to $2.5 million. Cornell refused the increase asked for by Nichols, but after a battle that saw Nichols and the city withhold building permits from the university, an agreement was reached that saw Cornell increase their contribution to $250,000 in 1995.
Since the original MOU was agreed upon, several Mayors have attempted to ask Cornell to increase its contribution to the City, including longtime Mayor Svante Myrick. Over the years, the university's contribution has increased slightly based on the Consumer Price Index, but it’s still below Nichol's original ask of $2.5 million.
The MOU currently sees Cornell — which has an annual operating budget of around $5.5 billion and an endowment of more than $10 billion — contribute a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) of about $1.6 million annually to the city, which had a budget of $89.9 million in 2023. In comparison, property owners in Ithaca pay a combined average of $30.5 million in annual property taxes.
Cornell University occupies roughly 60% of the city's property value, making more than half of city-owned land exempt from property taxes. While Cornell does pay taxes on $8 million worth of property, Tompkins County 2022 assessment data shows that the university's property exempted from taxes totals more than $2.7 billion. This has placed a burden on the rest of the taxpayers in the city, who are left to fill in the gaps created by the university's tax-exempt status.
As a result, even though a wealthy Ivy League institution like Cornell University calls the city home, Ithaca seems to be perennially cash-strapped. Every budget season sees discussions about how to best allocate the incredibly finite resources that the city has to offer, which always ends up with someone feeling like they’ve been dealt the short end of the stick.
In an attempt to take advantage of the expiration of the current MOU in 2024, Ithaca residents from across the political spectrum have created local advocacy groups to put pressure on both the City and Cornell, demanding an increase in the university's contributions to the local community. These groups are the Make Cornell Pay Coalition and the Fair Share Campaign. The groups are not working together now, but they are both advocating for increased contributions from Cornell — with slightly different tactics.
The Make Cornell Pay Coalition has grown from the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America campaign to make public transportation free by increasing Cornell’s contribution to TCAT. As a result, one of the main priorities for the coalition is to use increased contributions from the university to fund free TCAT service for the community. The coalition is chaired by former Third Ward Common Council candidate and Cornell University scientist Dr. Nathan Sitaraman.
Sitaraman has said that the coalition is in the process of asking the Cornell University Board of Trustees to increase the annual endowment distribution as a way to increase Cornell’s contribution to the community. He says that increasing the endowment distribution would allow Cornell “to make an agreement with the city and the school district to increase payments without affecting scholarships and other aspects of their operating budget.”
According to Sitaraman, “the endowment distribution is how they're using the endowment to cover some of their operating expenses.” He added, “3.3% of the endowment every year goes into the university's operating budget, and our ask is to increase it to 3.4%.”
Sitaraman continued saying, “If you lump together what they would be paying to the city, TCAT, and what they would be paying to the school district, it would come to something in the realm of $11 or $12 million.”
He told the Ithaca Times that “Cornell administration is going to say that they can’t increase these payments because that would require cuts to other essential Cornell programs…That's why we’re focused on the endowment distribution because we don’t want Cornell to be taking money out of their regular operating budget to do this, we want them to increase the endowment distribution so they can maintain their current business as usual and also give back to the community in a fair way.”
The Fair Share Campaign was created by Fifth Ward Common Council candidate Margret Fabrizio, who has prioritized the conversation around increasing Cornell's PILOT. Fabrizio has said, “A PILOT would include all of the taxes, the city and school district.”
According to Fabrizio, the main factor when it comes to lowering taxes has to do with the school district. “Our school district is the biggest tax we have here, not the city,” Fabrizio said. She added, “The one thing that they could make the most impact on in terms of property tax relief for people and aid that needs to happen would be the school district.”
The Ithaca City School District (ICSD) recently agreed for Cornell to increase its annual contribution from $500,000 to $650,000. The move came midway through a 2021 agreement where Cornell committed to contribute $500,000 annually to the district.
In response to the increase, Superintendent Luvelle Brown said that “senior leadership at Cornell University [have] been supportive to our school district's endeavors.” However, Fabrizio has said, “If [Cornell] were paying at the same rate as we are, they would owe [ICSD] $46 million this year.”
“I think it's an incredible disservice to accept that when we need so much more money than that,” Fabrizio said.
Fabrizio told the Ithaca Times, “The Ithaca City School District needs to be part of a PILOT discussion. They comprise the largest piece of the local property tax bill.” She continued, saying, “I believe Cornell saw the writing on the wall and tried to pre-empt that topic by slightly increasing their paltry contribution mid-way into their current agreement with ICSD.”
According to Fabrizio, “The University of Pennsylvania is paying $10 million per year for 10 years to the Philadelphia school district. If Cornell paid taxes this year at the same rate as the rest of us, they would owe ICSD $46 million.”
She added, “I asked the superintendent months ago to join the Fair Share Campaign. Accepting this small gift undercuts the community's efforts, but it doesn't mean it's the end of the story”.
The Ithaca Teachers Association has released a statement saying they are “pleased to see Cornell University begin to voluntarily increase its contribution to [ICSD] in response to pressure from the community.” It continues by saying that “ICSD's budget for the 2023-24 school year is $158,588,080 and Cornell’s endowment is $10.5 billion; their $150,000 increase demonstrates a small step towards supporting our community. We look forward to seeing their next steps and continuing the conversation about what Cornell University should contribute to our schools and community.”
Fabrizio worries that the current closed-door negotiations between the city and Cornell will result in a similar outcome as the recent news about Cornell increasing its contribution to ICSD. Additionally, she said that since several members of the Common Council are not running for re-election, the negotiations should take place after a new council is elected.
As a result, she says that the current negotiations between the city and Cornell should come to an end and that the council should use this time as an opportunity to collect information about how other communities that are home to wealthy universities have successfully negotiated for increased contributions to their community.
“This has a huge impact on the entire community. There’s no way that there should be a couple of people in a room with a closed door making this decision,” Fabrizio said.
Sitaraman and the Make Cornell Pay coalition similarly distrust the secret negotiations. Several coalition members confronted the Common Council during a meeting in August to call on the council to be more transparent in their negotiations with the university. While some council members seemed sympathetic to the concerns of residents, the dominant response from the council was for the coalition to take their problems to Cornell.
Sitaraman says, “We would definitely like a more open line of communication between City Council and the community and the movement to Make Cornell Pay than exists right now.” He continued by saying that “we want to be on the same page with people on the City Council…they shouldn't vote to accept an offer from Cornell unless it's meeting what we think we need in the community.”
Sitaraman added, “I feel like there hasn't been the opportunity for them to connect with the community and get on the same page with people about what exactly we want to see out of this deal…That’s not the way the process should be.”
Neither Cornell University nor Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis responded to repeated requests to comment on this story.
The City and Town have so much more leverage than Cornell. Cornell won't leave Ithaca; they've spent too much on all their brick and morter infrastructure here, and if they tried to sell it, they would only recover 50 cents on the dollar best case with interest rates high and commercial real estate tanking especially in NY state. Ithaca needs to push Cornell hard to pay at least 20x what they're currently paying. All negotiations need take place in public. When the agreement expires in 2024, Cornell must then pay school and property tax at the full rate just like everyone else right? I wish I could be at that negotiating table; I'd flip it over and then Cornell would have to pay the full amount.
Can't agree with Richard on this one. And, I'm no fan of Cornell's lack of diversity of opinion and of its political correctness. But, you can't coerce Cornell. The City of Ithaca is negotiating only for itself. The Cornell community is much wider than that and much of Cornell's property lies outside the City of Ithaca in Tompkins County. So, if Cornell decides to grant an increase, the money should go to Tompkins County, not just to the self-centered and free spending City. Also, any good negotiator will tell you negotiations should not be done in public which turns them into media circuses and is not suited to the give and take of negotiations.
It is state law that colleges and universities be tax exempt. Unfair? Not so. It is widely accepted that the costs of college level education are already too high. There are no free lunches and those who manage Cornell's endowment must be aware that they have many competing claims on Cornell to balance. The students, the faculty and staff, the alumni, government entities, suppliers, etc. Cornell contributes so much to this community's prosperity, employment, and sheer economic activity. And the "Cornell community" is much wider than the City of Ithaca. ICSD and Tompkins County are better candidates for Cornell support as they cover the area Cornell dominates more widely. Negotiations often turn on who has the most power to control the outcome. The reality is the City of Ithaca has relatively little bargaining power compared to Cornell. City residents should be grateful to have Cornell, without it the City would be just another sleepy little upstate New York town.
