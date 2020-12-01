ITHACA, NY -- The Planning Board made a couple of final approvals at their meeting last week, including for the Asteri project at 120 E. Green St. and the Ironworks project at 430-444 W. State St. They also expressed concerns about the proposed building along Six Mile Creek at 401 E. State St.
The 12-story Asteri building is part of the Green Street garage project and is the portion owned by the Vecino Group. It will contain 181 low- and moderate-income apartments on the upper floors, while the first three floors of the building will house a conference center, 350 public parking spots and a small retail space.
There were a few aesthetic changes made to the building since the project received preliminary approval last month, but otherwise no major changes. Final approval was granted unanimously, with conditions that require staff-approved lighter colored material in the walkways and recessed lighting below them.
“It’s a great project,” board member Garrick Blalock said. “I’m excited to see it get underway.”
The project at 430-444 W. State St. also received final approval — and an official name — at the meeting. Dubbed “West End Ironworks,” the building’s name alludes to the site’s use as the Williams Bros. Ironworks and Foundry in the 1880s.
As a refresher, the project is a five-story mixed-use building that will house about 130 units and 4,800 square feet of retail space. Architect Eric Colbert discussed a few minor changes in the design. The parking area was widened to accommodate a wider drive aisle, which did decrease the square footage of commercial space from the original 5,500 square feet.
The leasing office was shifted south to West State Street, and the balconies on the units overlooking Corn Street Alley were removed due to their proximity to the property line. A second green space was also added. There will be a green roof open to all residents on the fifth floor, and a fourth floor terrace with a green roof that can be accessed via adjacent units.
“I think all the changes make sense,” board member Emily Petrina said. “The building looks great, really well-detailed and finished.”
Blalock agreed, calling it a “handsome design.”
Deputy Director of Planning Lisa Nicholas said she was happy to see the landscape work in the design.
“It’s so great to see street trees on State Street,” she said.
The project received unanimous approval with the condition that the developer would seek guidance from the city forester regarding the best vegetation and street trees on State Street.
The State Street Apartments at 401 E. State St. continued to receive mixed reviews from the Planning Board. The six-story building would have 240,000 square feet of residential space that included 346 units, and 100,000 square feet of parking space, with more than 300 parking spots.
The presentation went over some revisions to the design, including changes to the street and landscaping. The architects also added more visual interest to the State Street side of the building.
Feelings for this one were lukewarm.
“It’s super overwhelming,” Chair Rob Lewis said. “Taken as a whole, it’s just way too much. It reads of something of a different scale, almost as a hospital in scale. It doesn’t feel like a residential project that fits in the city of Ithaca.”
Petrina agreed that it was a lot, but added she liked the aesthetic overall.
“The repetitive nature of the five blocks are problematic on the creek side,” she said. “If there was a side to make it feel more residential — balconies, sunshades, smaller scale features — [the creek side] is the side to do it.”
Extended public comment will begin at the next meeting for this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.