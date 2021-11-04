ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police have made two arrests in connection with a shooting on Oct. 18 in the city of Ithaca.
On Nov. 2, Reuben Alexander, 24, of Ithaca, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. IPD allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun during his arrest. He was arraigned before Judge Howell of Lansing Town Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.
On Nov. 3, Ithaca police arrested Ethan Cornelius, 29, of Freeville and also charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. IPD allegedly found a loaded .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun during his arrest. Cornelius was arraigned before Judge Salk in Ithaca Town Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000 cash/$20,000 Bond.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected. At this time, it is believed that the two shootings that occurred in the City of Ithaca on 10/18/21 and 10/19/21 are related.
