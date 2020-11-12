ITHACA, N.Y.– Ithaca police responded to multiple phone calls about a dispute involving a machete at the Speedway Gas Station, 366 Elmira Rd, around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the altercation involved three individuals, including Neyvon Pickney, 29, of Spencer, N.Y. and Jaquela Rice, 20, of Elmira. At this time, police have not specified what caused the Wednesday afternoon fight.
Police say they were able to determine the events of the dispute after separating the involved parties and interviewing witnesses.
Pickney is accused of throwing the third involved, unnamed party to the ground, punching and choking the victim. Police say, at some point during the dispute, a machete was brandished by Rice, who used it to puncture the tire of a nearby vehicle and threaten another person.
No one appears to have been fatally injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.
Ithaca Police charged Pickney with Strangulation in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Pickney was arraigned at the Ithaca City Court and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $3000/$6000 bail.
Rice has been charged Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Rice was arraigned at Ithaca City Court and released on personal recognizance. Judge Richard Wallace oversaw both arraignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.